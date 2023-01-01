Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

77,749 KM

Details Description Features

$23,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

2.0L B 250 4MATIC! Leather! Nav! Clean CarFax!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

2.0L B 250 4MATIC! Leather! Nav! Clean CarFax!

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

  1. 9648583
  2. 9648583
  3. 9648583
  4. 9648583
  5. 9648583
  6. 9648583
  7. 9648583
  8. 9648583
  9. 9648583
  10. 9648583
  11. 9648583
  12. 9648583
  13. 9648583
  14. 9648583
  15. 9648583
  16. 9648583
  17. 9648583
  18. 9648583
  19. 9648583
  20. 9648583
  21. 9648583
  22. 9648583
Contact Seller

$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
77,749KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9648583
  • Stock #: 459374
  • VIN: WDDMH4GB7JJ459374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mountain Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 459374
  • Mileage 77,749 KM

Vehicle Description

4Matic! Leather! Nav! Clean CarFax! Top Features Sunroof Navigation System Blind Spot Detection Rearview Camera Satellite Radio Bluetooth Phone Connectivity USB Connection Port CD Player and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2006 BMW Z4 3.0L Z4 ...
 142,938 KM
$16,988 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 113,744 KM
$19,988 + tax & lic
2021 Audi Q5 2.0T Pr...
 23,272 KM
$52,000 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
Quick Links
Directions Inventory