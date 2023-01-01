$23,988+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
2.0L B 250 4MATIC! Leather! Nav! Clean CarFax!
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
$23,988
- Listing ID: 9648583
- Stock #: 459374
- VIN: WDDMH4GB7JJ459374
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mountain Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,749 KM
Vehicle Description
4Matic! Leather! Nav! Clean CarFax! Top Features Sunroof Navigation System Blind Spot Detection Rearview Camera Satellite Radio Bluetooth Phone Connectivity USB Connection Port CD Player and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!
