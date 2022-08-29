Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Sienna

63,914 KM

Details Description Features

$35,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Sienna

2018 Toyota Sienna

3.5L LE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Sienna

3.5L LE

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 9182761
  2. 9182761
  3. 9182761
  4. 9182761
  5. 9182761
  6. 9182761
  7. 9182761
  8. 9182761
  9. 9182761
  10. 9182761
  11. 9182761
  12. 9182761
  13. 9182761
  14. 9182761
  15. 9182761
  16. 9182761
  17. 9182761
  18. 9182761
  19. 9182761
Contact Seller

$35,988

+ taxes & licensing

63,914KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9182761
  • Stock #: 922166
  • VIN: 5TDKZ3DC3JS922166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 922166
  • Mileage 63,914 KM

Vehicle Description

FWD! Clean CarFax! Local Trade-In! Top Features Rear View Camera Heated Exterior Mirrors Bluetooth Phone Connectivity Satellite Radio Auxiliary Output USB Connection Port Power Locks and Windows Alloy Wheels and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Heated Exterior Mirrors
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2019 Volkswagen Atla...
 49,662 KM
$43,988 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Sienna 3...
 63,914 KM
$35,988 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Atla...
 27,178 KM
$49,988 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory