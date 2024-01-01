Menu
Comfortline! V6! Safety Included! Top Features Rear View Camera Blind Spot Detection Push Button Start Remote Start Adaptive Cruise Controls Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Bluetooth Phone Connectivity USB Connection Ports and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Why Buy Certified Pre-Owned? Our Volkswagen Certified Technicians give every Certified Pre-Owned Volkswagen a thorough inspection to ensure it qualifies for our Assurance and Assurance Premium Programs. Using a checklist of 112 points, Technicians go over each vehicle with a fine-tooth comb. The 112-Point Inspection includes a review of the vehicles maintenance history, mechanical performance, and interior and exterior quality and appearance. If any aspect is found to be below Volkswagens Pre-Owned Certification standards, the part is repaired or replaced. Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

80,146 KM

$28,988

+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6L Comfortline! V6! Safety Included!

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6L Comfortline! V6! Safety Included!

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof®. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

80,146KM
Used
VIN 1V2LR2CA3JC565604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc565604
  • Mileage 80,146 KM

Vehicle Description

Comfortline! V6! Safety Included!

Top Features

Rear View Camera
Blind Spot Detection
Push Button Start
Remote Start
Adaptive Cruise Controls
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Ports

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Why Buy Certified Pre-Owned?

Our Volkswagen Certified Technicians give every Certified Pre-Owned Volkswagen a thorough inspection to ensure it qualifies for our Assurance and Assurance Premium Programs. Using a checklist of 112 points, Technicians go over each vehicle with a fine-tooth comb. The 112-Point Inspection includes a review of the vehicles maintenance history, mechanical performance, and interior and exterior quality and appearance. If any aspect is found to be below Volkswagens Pre-Owned Certification standards, the part is repaired or replaced.

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Seating

Leather Interior

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

2018 Volkswagen Atlas