Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

38,220 KM

Details Description Features

$35,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Atlas

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Highline 4Motion

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Highline 4Motion

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 6087135
  2. 6087135
  3. 6087135
  4. 6087135
  5. 6087135
  6. 6087135
  7. 6087135
  8. 6087135
  9. 6087135
  10. 6087135
  11. 6087135
  12. 6087135
  13. 6087135
  14. 6087135
  15. 6087135
  16. 6087135
  17. 6087135
  18. 6087135
  19. 6087135
  20. 6087135
  21. 6087135
  22. 6087135
  23. 6087135
  24. 6087135
  25. 6087135
Contact Seller

$35,988

+ taxes & licensing

38,220KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6087135
  • Stock #: 586899
  • VIN: 1V2MR2CA4JC586899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 586899
  • Mileage 38,220 KM

Vehicle Description

Feels New! Clean CarFax! Top Features Fog Lights KESSY Keyless Access w/Push Button Start Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Remote Start Blind Spot Detection Bluetooth Rearview Camera and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2021 Jayco Jay Fligh...
 0 KM
$33,000 + tax & lic
2019 Jayco Melbourne...
 21,655 KM
$119,995 + tax & lic
2015 Buick Verano 2.4L
 108,798 KM
$11,488 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory