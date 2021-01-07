Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

74,292 KM

Details Description Features

$36,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Atlas

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Execline 4MOTION

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Execline 4MOTION

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 6424339
  2. 6424339
  3. 6424339
  4. 6424339
  5. 6424339
  6. 6424339
  7. 6424339
  8. 6424339
  9. 6424339
  10. 6424339
  11. 6424339
  12. 6424339
  13. 6424339
  14. 6424339
  15. 6424339
  16. 6424339
  17. 6424339
  18. 6424339
  19. 6424339
  20. 6424339
  21. 6424339
  22. 6424339
  23. 6424339
  24. 6424339
  25. 6424339
Contact Seller
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof&reg;. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

$36,988

+ taxes & licensing

74,292KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6424339
  • Stock #: 547916
  • VIN: 1V2NR2CA8JC547916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 547916
  • Mileage 74,292 KM

Vehicle Description

Black Alloys! Captain's Chair Package! One Owner Lease! Top Features: Bi-Xenon Headlights Panoramic Sunroof Adaptive Cruise Control Apple CarPlay/Android Auto KESSY Keyless Access w/Push Button Start Navigation System Blind Spot Detection Rearview Camera Dual Climate Control and SO much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Captains Chairs
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Lane Departure Warning
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2020 Audi A6 allroad...
 150 KM
$85,669 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Tigu...
 250 KM
$35,494 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Tigu...
 250 KM
$34,572 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory