Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

37,194 KM

Details Description Features

$34,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Atlas

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Highline 4Motion

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Highline 4Motion

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 6880200
  2. 6880200
  3. 6880200
  4. 6880200
  5. 6880200
  6. 6880200
  7. 6880200
  8. 6880200
  9. 6880200
  10. 6880200
  11. 6880200
  12. 6880200
  13. 6880200
  14. 6880200
  15. 6880200
  16. 6880200
  17. 6880200
  18. 6880200
  19. 6880200
  20. 6880200
  21. 6880200
  22. 6880200
  23. 6880200
Contact Seller
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof&reg;. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

37,194KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6880200
  • Stock #: 585839
  • VIN: 1V2MR2CA3JC585839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 585839
  • Mileage 37,194 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! Clean CarFax! Captain's Chair! Top Features Fog Lights Rearview Camera Blind Spot Detection Bluetooth KESSY Keyless Access w/Push Button Start Lane Departure Assist Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2013 Honda Civic 1.8...
 202,827 KM
$6,988 + tax & lic
2005 Infiniti G35 3....
 116,900 KM
$3,800 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Outback ...
 30,112 KM
$31,988 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory