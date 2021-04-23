Menu
2018 Volkswagen Atlas

66,774 KM

$36,988

+ tax & licensing
$36,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Execline 4MOTION

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Execline 4MOTION

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof&reg;. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

$36,988

+ taxes & licensing

66,774KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7011038
  • Stock #: 556794
  • VIN: 1V2NR2CAXJC556794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 556794
  • Mileage 66,774 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax! Local Trade In! New Front & Rear Brakes! Black Alloys! Top Features Sunroof Rearview Camera Blind Spot Detection Adaptive Cruise Control KESSY Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start Lane Departure Assist Digital Cockpit Navigation System Fog Lights Bluetooth and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

