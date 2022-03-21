Menu
2018 Volkswagen Atlas

57,353 KM

Details

$30,988

+ tax & licensing
$30,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

2.0L Trendline

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

2.0L Trendline

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you've got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof®. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

$30,988

+ taxes & licensing

57,353KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8793782
  Stock #: 520554
  VIN: 1V2BP2CA7JC520554

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 520554
  Mileage 57,353 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax! CPO done! Top Features Rearview Camera Manual Climate Control Daytime Running Lights Bluetooth Rain Sensors Heated Exterior Mirrors and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Daytime Running Lights
Rear View Camera
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Rain sensor wipers
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

