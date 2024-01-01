Menu
Comfortline 4Motion! Clean CarFax! Safety Included! Top Features Rear View Camera Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Bluetooth Phone Connectivity USB Connection Ports Push Button Start Sunroof Alloy Wheels Leather Interior and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2018 Volkswagen Golf

200,303 KM

Details Description Features

$8,300

+ tax & licensing
Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

Vehicle Description

Comfortline 4Motion! Clean CarFax! Safety Included!

Top Features

Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Ports
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Alloy Wheels
Leather Interior

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Interior

Interior

Rear View Camera

