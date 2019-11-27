Menu
2018 Volkswagen GTI

Autobahn 5-door Manual

2018 Volkswagen GTI

Autobahn 5-door Manual

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$30,988

+ taxes & licensing

  12,255KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 4389597
  Stock #: 287319
  VIN: 3VW547AU7JM287319
Blue
Black
Hatchback
Gasoline
Front Wheel Drive
Manual / Standard
4-cylinder
4-door
Feels New!!!

Come check out our 2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0L TSI Autobahn!! This hatchback comes with a Beautiful Dark Iron Blue Metallic Exterior on a Gorgeous Titan Black Interior, Won’t Last Long – Hurry in Today!!! This model comes with Amazing features such as: Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Power Sunroof, Tinted Windows, Dual Climate Control, Discover Media, Bi-Xenons, Fog Lights, KESSY Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start, LED Daytime Running Lights, Heated Front Seats, Fender Premium Audio, Cruise Control, Rearview Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Navigation System, Bluetooth SIRIUS Satellite Radio and much more!!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee
  • Fog Lights
  • Power Windows
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Cup Holder
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • tinted windows
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
  • Premium Audio
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

