2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline! Leather! Fully Certified! Top Features Premium Fender Audio Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Detection Navigation System Push Button Start Remote Start Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Digital Cockpit and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

113,324 KM

Details Description Features

2.0L Highline! Leather! Fully Certified!

Used
113,324KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX0JM215863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc215863
  • Mileage 113,324 KM

Vehicle Description

Highline! Leather! Fully Certified!

Top Features

Premium Fender Audio
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Detection
Navigation System
Push Button Start
Remote Start
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Digital Cockpit

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Seating

Leather Interior

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

