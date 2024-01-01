Menu
*Front End Emblem Is On Order!* Comfortline! Clean CarFax! Safety Included! Top Features Blind Spot Detection Rear View Camera Navigation System Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Push Button Start Bluetooth Phone Connectivity USB Connection Ports Sunroof and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

121,505 KM

$20,988

+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0L Emblem On Order! Clean CarFax!

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0L Emblem On Order! Clean CarFax!

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$20,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,505KM
VIN 3VV2B7AX0JM007425

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # opc007425
  Mileage 121,505 KM

*Front End Emblem Is On Order!*

Comfortline! Clean CarFax! Safety Included!

Top Features

Blind Spot Detection
Rear View Camera
Navigation System
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Push Button Start
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Ports
Sunroof

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

All Wheel Drive

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Leather Interior

Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan