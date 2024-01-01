$22,988+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
2.0L Highline! Sunroof! Great Kms for Year!
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
905-579-0010
$22,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Habanero Orange Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # opc141124
- Mileage 85,918 KM
Vehicle Description
Highline! Sunroof! Great Kms for Year!
Top Features
Premium Fender Audio
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Blind Spot Detection
Push Button Start
Digital Cockpit
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
and so much more!
*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Interior
Additional Features
