Highline! Sunroof! Great Kms for Year! Top Features Premium Fender Audio Navigation System Rear View Camera Blind Spot Detection Push Button Start Digital Cockpit Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Bluetooth Phone Connectivity and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

85,918 KM

Details Description Features

$22,988

+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0L Highline! Sunroof! Great Kms for Year!

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0L Highline! Sunroof! Great Kms for Year!

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,918KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX8JM141124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Habanero Orange Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc141124
  • Mileage 85,918 KM

Vehicle Description

Highline! Sunroof! Great Kms for Year!

Top Features

Premium Fender Audio
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Blind Spot Detection
Push Button Start
Digital Cockpit
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

Leather Interior

Interior

Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Additional Features

Premium Audio

