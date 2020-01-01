Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

24,690 KM

$27,988

+ tax & licensing
$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0T Comfortline 4Motion

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0T Comfortline 4Motion

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof&reg;. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

24,690KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6220218
  • Stock #: 076252
  • VIN: 3VV2B7AXXJM076252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 076252
  • Mileage 24,690 KM

Vehicle Description

3rd Row Seating! Local Trade In! Top Features Sunroof Navigation System Fog Lights KESSY Keyless Access w/Push Button Start Blind Spot Detection Drive Mode Selector Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Bluetooth and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Navigation System
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

