2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

60,133 KM

$25,200

+ tax & licensing
$25,200

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Oshawa Honda

855-666-1772

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

4Motion

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

4Motion

Location

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

$25,200

+ taxes & licensing

60,133KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7000646
  • Stock #: US6898
  • VIN: 3VV2B7AX5JM167509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Stock # US6898
  • Mileage 60,133 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Black Comfortline 4Motion AWD 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI Priced to bring you the Best Value, AWD. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be "WOH!" No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear Defroster
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

