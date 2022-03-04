Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

60,505 KM

$28,988

+ tax & licensing
2.0L Comfortline

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof&reg;. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

60,505KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8646206
  • Stock #: 042224
  • VIN: 3VV2B7AZ0JM042224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 042224
  • Mileage 60,505 KM

Vehicle Description

3rd-Row Seating! Navigation! Clean CarFax! One-Owner! Top Features Tinted Windows Rearview Camera Sunroof Push Button Start Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Rain Sensors Fog Lights Alloy Wheels and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rain sensor wipers
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

