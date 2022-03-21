Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

41,085 KM

Details Description Features

$26,988

+ tax & licensing
$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0L Comfortline

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0L Comfortline

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

41,085KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8793773
  Stock #: 060854
  VIN: 3VV2B7AX2JM060854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 060854
  • Mileage 41,085 KM

Vehicle Description

Nav! CPO Done! Top Features Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Rain Sensors 8" Touchscreen Radio KESSY Keyless Access Alloy Wheels Dual Climate Control and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Alloy Wheels
Leather Interior
Climate Control

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

