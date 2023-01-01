$21,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-579-0010
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
2.0L Comfortline
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
$21,988
- Listing ID: 9458551
- Stock #: 130954
- VIN: 3VV2B7AX6JM130954
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,389 KM
Vehicle Description
Comfortline! Navigation! Clean CarFax! Top Features Navigation System Sunroof Adaptive Cruise Control Blind Spot Detection Rear View Camera Satellite Radio Bluetooth Phone Connectivity USB Connection Port and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.