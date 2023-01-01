Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

164,389 KM

Details Description Features

$21,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0L Comfortline

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0L Comfortline

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 9458551
  2. 9458551
  3. 9458551
  4. 9458551
  5. 9458551
  6. 9458551
  7. 9458551
  8. 9458551
  9. 9458551
  10. 9458551
  11. 9458551
  12. 9458551
  13. 9458551
  14. 9458551
  15. 9458551
  16. 9458551
  17. 9458551
  18. 9458551
  19. 9458551
  20. 9458551
  21. 9458551
  22. 9458551
Contact Seller

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

164,389KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9458551
  • Stock #: 130954
  • VIN: 3VV2B7AX6JM130954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 130954
  • Mileage 164,389 KM

Vehicle Description

Comfortline! Navigation! Clean CarFax! Top Features Navigation System Sunroof Adaptive Cruise Control Blind Spot Detection Rear View Camera Satellite Radio Bluetooth Phone Connectivity USB Connection Port and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Leather Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2016 Honda Accord Co...
 25,423 KM
$24,988 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 124,962 KM
$20,988 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Beet...
 85,643 KM
$26,988 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory