2019 Acura RDX

SH-AWD

2019 Acura RDX

SH-AWD

Location

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

  2. 4381707
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,064KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4381707
  • Stock #: US2587
  • VIN: 5J8TC2H31KL802266
Exterior Colour
Blue
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Recent Arrival!

2019 Acura RDX Blue SH-AWD AWD 10-Speed Automatic 2.0L 16V DOHC

Priced to bring you the Best Value, AWD.

Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be "WOH!"


No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved!
Safety
  • Security System
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • POWER SEAT
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Memory Seats
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

