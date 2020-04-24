Menu
2019 Audi A4

Allroad 2.0L Technik + Cruise | Lane Assist | Virt Cockpit

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 4908675
$59,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 3,406KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4908675
  • Stock #: 111567
  • VIN: wa19naf42ka111567
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Includes Advanced Driver's Assistance Package, Full Body Paint, Heated Seats, Dual Climate Control, Rearview Camera, Navigation System, Advanced Key, Backup Sensors, Rain Sensors, Fog Lights, Daytime Running Lights, Bluetooth, Panoramic Power Sunroof, Quattro All-Wheel Drive, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Ventilated Seats, Sirius XM, and MUCH more. Colour: Mythos Black Metallic on Nougat Brown. Audi Certified: plus tier 1 includes: • No-charge 1 year/20,000 km Audi Warranty extension up to 5 years/100,000 kms • 300+ point inspection and checklist performed by a Master Audi Technician • Complimentary CarFax report • 24/7 Audi Roadside Assistance • Special Finance Rates starting at just 0.9% • 3 Months Complimentary Sirius XM Satellite Radio Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated since 1972. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings. Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today! *Plus Applicable Taxes and Licensing Fee

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • VENTILATED SEATS
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Backup Sensor
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Electronic Compass
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Send A Message