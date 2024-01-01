$36,800+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi A5 Sportback
2.0T Progressiv + Carbon Fibre | Driver Assist
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
905-579-0010
Audi Certified Pre-Owned
$36,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # audi066581
- Mileage 10,072 KM
Vehicle Description
Located at Audi Durham!
Includes Driver Assistance Package, LED Headlights, Black Optics Package, Carbon Fibre Mirror Covers, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Climate Control, Convenience Lighting Package, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Courtesy Lights, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Power Adjustable Seat, Rain Sensor Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Split Folding Rear Seats, Satellite Radio, Security System, and MUCH more. Colour: Ibis White on Black.
Audi Certified: plus tier 1 includes:
No-charge 1 year/20,000 km Audi Warranty extension up to 5 years/100,000 kms
Comprehensive Inspection performed by a Master Audi Technician
Complimentary CarFax report
24/7 Audi Roadside Assistance
Exclusive Financing Options
3 Months Complimentary Sirius XM Satellite Radio
Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated since 1972.
Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Security
Trim
Additional Features
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
905-579-0010