2019 Audi Q5

Includes LED Headlights, Driver Assistance Package, Panoramic Sunroof w/ Electric Sunshade, 360 Camera w/ Front & Rear Sensors, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Exit Warning System, Power Seats, Quattro All-Wheel Drive, Bluetooth, Power Tailgate, 3-zone Climate Control, High Beam Lights, MMI Navigation Plus w/ 8.3" Display, MMI Touch, Homelink, Rain & Light Sensor, High Gloss Window Trim, Audi Drive Select, LED Headlights w/ LED Daytime Running Lights & LED Taillights, Split-folding Rear Seats, Heated Front Seats, Sirius XM, and MUCH more. Colour: Manhattan Grey Metallic on Black.



Audi Certified: plus tier 1 includes:



• No-charge 1 year/20,000 km Audi Warranty extension up to 5 years/100,000 kms

• 300+ point inspection and checklist performed by a Master Audi Technician

• Complimentary CarFax report

• 24/7 Audi Roadside Assistance

• Special Finance Rates starting at just 0.9%

• 3 Months Complimentary Sirius XM Satellite Radio



Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated since 1972. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings.



Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today!



*Plus Applicable Taxes and Licensing Fee

Safety Fog Lights

Security System

Traction Control

Power Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Passenger Air Bag On/Off

Child-Safety Locks

DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Sunroof

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Dual Climate Control

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Courtesy Lights

Map Lights

Adaptive Cruise Control

Rain sensor wipers

Remote Trunk Release

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience Lighting Pkg

Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats

Leather Interior

Memory Seats

Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Odometer

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Digital clock Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster

Sunroof

Panoramic Sunroof Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Backup Sensor

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Anti-Starter

Navigation System

Rear View Camera

Power Lift Gates

Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror

Center Arm Rest

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.