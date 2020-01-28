2019 Audi Q5

Includes Convenience Package, Rearview Camera w/ Front & Rear Sensors, Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Power Seats, Quattro All-Wheel Drive, Bluetooth, Power Tailgate, 3-zone Climate Control, Rain & Light Sensor, High Gloss Window Trim, Bi-Xenon Headlights w/ LED Daytime Running Lights & LED Taillights, Split-folding Rear Seats, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Sirius XM, and MUCH more. Colour: Ibis White on Black.



Audi Certified: plus tier 1 includes:



• No-charge 1 year/20,000 km Audi Warranty extension up to 5 years/100,000 kms

• 300+ point inspection and checklist performed by a Master Audi Technician

• Complimentary CarFax report

• 24/7 Audi Roadside Assistance

• Special Finance Rates starting at just 0.9%

• 3 Months Complimentary Sirius XM Satellite Radio



Safety Fog Lights

Security System

Traction Control

Power Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Passenger Air Bag On/Off

Child-Safety Locks

DUAL AIRBAG

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Sunroof

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Dual Climate Control

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Courtesy Lights

Map Lights

Adaptive Cruise Control

Rain sensor wipers

Remote Trunk Release

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience Lighting Pkg

Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats

Leather Interior

Memory Seats

Power Adjustable Seat

Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Odometer

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Digital clock Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Backup Sensor

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Anti-Starter

Rear View Camera

Power Lift Gates

Hill Ascent Control

Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror

Center Arm Rest

Electronic Compass

Rear Air & Heat

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Driver Side Airbag

