2019 Audi Q5

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
Includes Blind Spot Monitor, Back Up Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Bang & Olufsen, Rear Parking Sensors, Keyless Entry, Virtual Cockpit, Cruise Control, Leather Interior, Memory Seats, Power Seats, Quattro All-Wheel Drive, Bluetooth, Power Tailgate, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Xenon Headlights w/ LED Daytime Running Lights & LED Taillights, MMI Navigation Plus, Voice Control, MMI Radio, Fog Lights, A/C, Rain & Light Sensors, Split-folding Rear Seats, Heated Front Seats, and MUCH more. Colour: Brilliant Black on Black. Audi Certified: plus tier 1 includes: No-charge 1 year/20,000 km Audi Warranty extension up to 5 years/100,000 kms 300+ point inspection and checklist performed by a Master Audi Technician Complimentary CarFax report 24/7 Audi Roadside Assistance Special Finance Rates starting at just 0.9% 3 Months Complimentary Sirius XM Satellite Radio Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated since 1972. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings.
