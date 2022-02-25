$46,000+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi Q5
2.0T Progressiv + LEDs | Driver Assist | Blk Pkg
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
905-579-0010
Audi Certified Pre-Owned
To say we consider each and every detail, both when we build your Audi and when we give it our Certified stamp of approval, is hardly an exaggeration. We're Audi. Ours is a history of details. Some large, some small. But all of them quite important. There's no better illustration of our attention to detail than our 300+ Point Inspection process. No other manufacturer puts its Certified Pre-Owned cars through a tougher, or more encompassing, examination – one which every Audi has to ace in order to qualify as Certified Pre-Owned.
$46,000
- Listing ID: 8420495
- Stock #: audi035414
- VIN: WA1ENAFY8K2035414
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,120 KM
Vehicle Description
Includes quattro with LED Headlights, Driver Assistance Package, Black Package, Rear View Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Rain Sensors, Leather Interior, Memory Seats, Air Conditioning, Navigation System, Split Folding Rear Seats, Cruise Control, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Advanced Key, Backup Sensor, Fog Lights, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels and MUCH more. Colour: Quantum Gray on Black. Audi Certified: plus tier 1 includes: • No-charge 1 year/20,000 km Audi Warranty extension up to 5 years/100,000 kms • 300+ point inspection and checklist performed by a Master Audi Technician • Complimentary CarFax report • 24/7 Audi Roadside Assistance • Special Finance Rates starting at just 0.9% • 3 Months Complimentary Sirius XM Satellite Radio Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family-owned and operated. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings. Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today!
Vehicle Features
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.