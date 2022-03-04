Menu
2019 Audi Q5

51,159 KM

Details Description Features

$48,500

+ tax & licensing
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2.0L Technik + Adv Driver Assist | Pano Roof | Nav

Location

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Audi Certified Pre-Owned

Audi Certified Pre-Owned

To say we consider each and every detail, both when we build your Audi and when we give it our Certified stamp of approval, is hardly an exaggeration. We're Audi. Ours is a history of details. Some large, some small. But all of them quite important. There's no better illustration of our attention to detail than our 300+ Point Inspection process. No other manufacturer puts its Certified Pre-Owned cars through a tougher, or more encompassing, examination – one which every Audi has to ace in order to qualify as Certified Pre-Owned.

51,159KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8474730
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Includes quattro with Advanced Driver Assistance Package, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation Package, Daytime Running Lights, Advanced Key, Heated Seats, Dual Climate Control, All Wheel Drive, Memory Seats, Security System, Fog Lights, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Split Folding Rear Seats, Rain Sensors, Xenon Headlights, Backup Sensor, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Rear Defroster and MUCH more. Colour: Ibis White on Atlas Beige. Audi Certified: plus tier 1 includes: No-charge 1 year/20,000 km Audi Warranty extension up to 5 years/100,000 kms 300+ point inspection and checklist performed by a Master Audi Technician Complimentary CarFax report 24/7 Audi Roadside Assistance Special Finance Rates starting at just 0.9% 3 Months Complimentary Sirius XM Satellite Radio Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family-owned and operated. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings. Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

