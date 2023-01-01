$37,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-579-0010
2019 Audi Q5
2.0T Progressiv + Virtual Cockpit | Nav | Rear Cam
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
905-579-0010
Audi Certified Pre-Owned
To say we consider each and every detail, both when we build your Audi and when we give it our Certified stamp of approval, is hardly an exaggeration. We're Audi. Ours is a history of details. Some large, some small. But all of them quite important. There's no better illustration of our attention to detail than our 300+ Point Inspection process. No other manufacturer puts its Certified Pre-Owned cars through a tougher, or more encompassing, examination – one which every Audi has to ace in order to qualify as Certified Pre-Owned.
$37,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9693439
- Stock #: audi074533
- VIN: WA1BNAFY9K2074533
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # audi074533
- Mileage 61,839 KM
Vehicle Description
Includes Audi Virtual Cockpit, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry, Memory Seats, Dual Climate Control, Rain Sensors, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Daytime Running Lights, Xenon Headlights, Cruise Control, Leather Interior, Split Folding Rear Seats, Sirius XM, and MUCH more. Colour: Brilliant Black on Black.
Audi Certified: plus tier 1 includes:
No-charge 1 year/20,000 km Audi Warranty extension up to 5 years/100,000 kms
Comprehensive Inspection performed by a Master Audi Technician
Complimentary CarFax report
24/7 Audi Roadside Assistance
Exclusive Financing Options
3 Months Complimentary Sirius XM Satellite Radio
Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated since 1972. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings.
Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Windows
Convenience
Security
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.