2019 Audi Q8

NEW MODEL!



Lease or finance from 2.98%



Additional savings available for returning Audi customers!



Includes Driver Assistance Package, Trailer Hitch, Luxury Package, 21" Wheel Package, Intersection Assistant, Traffic Jam Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Audi Active Cruise Assist, Turn Assist, Audi Connect Security & Assistance, MMI Navigation w/ Touch Response, Ambient Lighting Package, Power Door Closers, HD Matrix Design LED Headlights, Audi Phone Box w/ Signal Boost & Qi Wireless Charging, 360 Camera, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, High Beam Assist, LED Taillights w/ Dynamic Turn Signals, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Camera & Distance Sensors, 4-zone Climate Control, Homelink, Adaptive Suspension, LED Daytime Running Lights, Panoramic Sunroof, Activated Charcoal Air Filter, Audi Drive Select, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Advanced Key w/ Virtual Pedal, Active Cruise Control, Audi Exit Assist, Audi Side Assist, Audi Beam - Rings and MUCH more! Colour: Samuri Grey Metallic on Black.



Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated since 1972. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings.



Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today!



*Plus Applicable Taxes and Licensing Fee

Safety Fog Lights

Security System

Traction Control

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Passenger Air Bag On/Off

Child-Safety Locks

DUAL AIRBAG

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Sunroof

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Courtesy Lights

Map Lights

Intermittent Wipers

Rain sensor wipers

Remote Trunk Release

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience Lighting Pkg

Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats

Leather Interior

Memory Seats

VENTILATED SEATS

Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Trailer Hitch Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Odometer

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

Satellite Radio

Digital clock

Bose Sound System Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel

Dual Climate Control

Climate Control Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster

Sunroof

Panoramic Sunroof Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Backup Sensor

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Anti-Starter

Premium and/or Oversized Wheels

Navigation System

Rear View Camera

Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror

Center Arm Rest

Electronic Compass

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Driver Side Airbag

Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.