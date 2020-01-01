Menu
2019 Audi S5

3.0T Technik + New! | CarPlay | Blind Spot

2019 Audi S5

3.0T Technik + New! | CarPlay | Blind Spot

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 4474593
$75,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 250KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4474593
  • Stock #: 009087
  • VIN: WAU24GF5XKN009087
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
NEW MODEL!

Lease or finance from 2.98%

Additional savings available for returning Audi customers!

Includes 20" 5-Arm Rotor Design Wheels, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, 360 Camera, Bang & Olufsen Sound, Exit Warning System, Audi Connect Security & Assistance, Audi Side Assist, Advanced Key, Power Panoramic Sunroof, MMI Navigation Plus w/ 8.3" Design, MMI Touch, LED Headlights, Sirius XM, Bluetooth, Rain & Light Sensors, 3-zone Climate Control, Heated Front Seats, Audi Drive Select, Cruise Control, Homelink, High Gloss Window Trim, Split-folding Seats & much more! Colour: Mythos Black on Black.

Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated since 1972. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings.

Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today!

*Plus Applicable Taxes and Licensing Fee
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
  • Bose Sound System
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Backup Sensor
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Electronic Compass
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

