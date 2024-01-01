Menu
Account
Sign In
Great kms! Clean CarFax! Top Features Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Detection Navigation System Rear View Camera Digital Cockpit Bluetooth Phone Connectivity USB Connection Ports Push Button Start and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2019 BMW 3 Series

64,450 KM

Details Description Features

$32,399

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 BMW 3 Series

SUMMER SIZZLE SALE ON THIS WEEK! – THURS. TO SAT.

Watch This Vehicle

2019 BMW 3 Series

SUMMER SIZZLE SALE ON THIS WEEK! – THURS. TO SAT.

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 11506122
  2. 11506122
  3. 11506122
  4. 11506122
  5. 11506122
  6. 11506122
  7. 11506122
  8. 11506122
  9. 11506122
  10. 11506122
  11. 11506122
  12. 11506122
  13. 11506122
  14. 11506122
  15. 11506122
  16. 11506122
  17. 11506122
  18. 11506122
  19. 11506122
  20. 11506122
  21. 11506122
  22. 11506122
  23. 11506122
Contact Seller

$32,399

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
64,450KM
VIN WBA5R7C5XKFH23642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opcH23642
  • Mileage 64,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Great kms! Clean CarFax!

Top Features

Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Detection
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital Cockpit
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Ports
Push Button Start

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Interior

Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0L R! Sporty and Fast! Good on Gas! for sale in Whitby, ON
2019 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0L R! Sporty and Fast! Good on Gas! 61,003 KM $38,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Trax 1.4L Clean CarFax! Certified and Ready to Go! for sale in Whitby, ON
2019 Chevrolet Trax 1.4L Clean CarFax! Certified and Ready to Go! 70,525 KM $16,899 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack 1.8L Alltrack! Good kms! Certified! Clean CarFax! for sale in Whitby, ON
2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack 1.8L Alltrack! Good kms! Certified! Clean CarFax! 57,705 KM $26,988 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,399

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2019 BMW 3 Series