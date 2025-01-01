Menu
You Safety, You Save! DUE TO OMVIC REGULATION THE FOLLOWING DISCLOSURE MUST BE INCLUDED IN AD. THE MOTOR VEHICLE IN THIS ADVERTISEMENT IS BEING OFFERED AS IS AND IS NOT REPRESENTED AS BEING IN A ROAD WORTHY CONDITION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY. THE VEHICLE MAY NOT BE FIT FOR USE AS A MEANS OF TRANSPORTATION AND MAY REQUIRE SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS AT THE PURCHASERS EXPENSE. IT MAY NOT BE POSSIBLE TO REGISTER THE VEHICLE TO BE DRIVEN IN ITS CURRENT CONDITION *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee*

2019 Ford Edge

142,180 KM

$13,000

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Edge

2.0L As Is!

13152985

2019 Ford Edge

2.0L As Is!

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,180KM
VIN 2FMPK3J95KBC53786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VN901A
  • Mileage 142,180 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
tinted windows

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
$13,000

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2019 Ford Edge