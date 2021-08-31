Menu
2019 Ford F-150

15,408 KM

Details

$46,988

+ tax & licensing
$46,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

5.0L XLT

2019 Ford F-150

5.0L XLT

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$46,988

+ taxes & licensing

15,408KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7623700
  • Stock #: C50223
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E53KFC50223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,408 KM

Vehicle Description

XTR Package! Low KMs! Very Clean! 5.0 V8! Top Features Cloth Interior Alloy Wheels Bluetooth Satellite Radio USB Rear View Camera and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

