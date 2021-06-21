Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

33,594 KM

Details

$38,988

+ tax & licensing
$38,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited SLE

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited SLE

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$38,988

+ taxes & licensing

33,594KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7470801
  • Stock #: 171605
  • VIN: 2GTR1MEC1K1171605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 171605
  • Mileage 33,594 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner & Clean CarFax! Built in Canada! Top Features Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Bluetooth Rearview Camera Navigation System Satellite Radio Tinted Windows Alloy Wheels and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Navigation System
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

