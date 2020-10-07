Menu
2019 Honda Civic

19,627 KM

Details Description Features

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Oshawa Honda

855-666-1772

Location

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

19,627KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5862450
  • Stock #: US5277
  • VIN: SHHFK7G95KU300539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 19,627 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2019 Honda Civic Gray Sport Touring FWD 6-Speed Manual 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V Priced to bring you the Best Value. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be "WOH!" No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! Have You Considered a New Civic? Enjoy a Weekly Lease Starting From $49.56 / 1.99% APR 60 Months

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System

