Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Civic

14,500 KM

Details Description Features

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Oshawa Honda

855-666-1772

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

Location

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

  1. 8008005
  2. 8008005
  3. 8008005
  4. 8008005
Contact Seller

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

14,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8008005
  • Stock #: US9097
  • VIN: SHHFK7H45KU303945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Mileage 14,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 26245 kilometers below market average! 2019 Honda Civic Crystal Black Pearl Sport FWD CVT 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V Good Credit? Bad Credit? No Credit? No Problem! Our credit specialists can get you approved!, Priced to bring you the Best Value, We're Buying Any Make and Model, Even If You Don't Buy Ours!, Cloth, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Heated front seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Power moonroof, Wheels: 18" Dark Aluminum-Alloy. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be "WOH!" No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Whitby Oshawa Honda

2009 Ford Escape XLT...
 135,712 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Odyssey E...
 96,150 KM
$36,900 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Accord Sp...
 54,111 KM
$30,900 + tax & lic

Email Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

Call Dealer

855-666-XXXX

(click to show)

855-666-1772

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory