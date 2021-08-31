+ taxes & licensing
300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 26245 kilometers below market average! 2019 Honda Civic Crystal Black Pearl Sport FWD CVT 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V Good Credit? Bad Credit? No Credit? No Problem! Our credit specialists can get you approved!, Priced to bring you the Best Value, We're Buying Any Make and Model, Even If You Don't Buy Ours!, Cloth, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Heated front seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Power moonroof, Wheels: 18" Dark Aluminum-Alloy. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be "WOH!" No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved!
