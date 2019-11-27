Menu
2019 Honda CR-V

EX AWD

2019 Honda CR-V

EX AWD

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 1,669KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4381677
  • Stock #: US2543
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H57KH147181
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Doors
4-door

Whitby Oshawa Honda has been proud to serve Durham Region for the past three decades, and counting! As the only Honda dealership serving Whitby, Oshawa and Ajax, we want to thank you, our loyal customers, for making us the success we are today!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

