Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda CR-V

38,066 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Oshawa Honda

855-666-1772

Contact Seller
2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

Location

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

  1. 7017284
  2. 7017284
  3. 7017284
Contact Seller

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

38,066KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7017284
  • Stock #: US7033
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H28KH107150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,066 KM

Vehicle Description

Have You Considered a New 2021 CR-V? Enjoy a Weekly Lease Starting From $82.40 / 2.99% APR 60 Months Recent Arrival! 2019 Honda CR-V Charcoal LX AWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp Priced to bring you the Best Value, AWD. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be "WOH!" No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Console
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear Defroster

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Whitby Oshawa Honda

2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 30,745 KM
$36,200 + tax & lic
2021 Acura RDX SH-AWD
 9,900 KM
$51,500 + tax & lic
2016 Honda CR-V AWD ...
 88,848 KM
$18,800 + tax & lic

Email Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

Call Dealer

855-666-XXXX

(click to show)

855-666-1772

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory