2019 Honda CR-V

22,634 KM

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Oshawa Honda

855-666-1772

2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

Touring

2019 Honda CR-V

Touring

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

22,634KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8032972
  Stock #: US9100
  VIN: 2HKRW2H95KH130110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Stock # US9100
  • Mileage 22,634 KM

Vehicle Description

Have You Considered a New 2022 CR-V? Enjoy a Weekly Lease Starting From $90.88 / 3.99% APR 60 Months Recent Arrival! Odometer is 22213 kilometers below market average! 2019 Honda CR-V Lunar Silver Metallic Touring AWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp Good Credit? Bad Credit? No Credit? No Problem! Our credit specialists can get you approved!, Priced to bring you the Best Value, We're Buying Any Make and Model, Even If You Don't Buy Ours!, AWD, 18 Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Memory seat, Navigation System, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: 331-Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System, SiriusXM. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be WOH! No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates

Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-XXXX

855-666-1772

