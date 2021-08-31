+ taxes & licensing
300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1
Have You Considered a New 2022 CR-V? Enjoy a Weekly Lease Starting From $90.88 / 3.99% APR 60 Months Recent Arrival! Odometer is 22213 kilometers below market average! 2019 Honda CR-V Lunar Silver Metallic Touring AWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp Good Credit? Bad Credit? No Credit? No Problem! Our credit specialists can get you approved!, Priced to bring you the Best Value, We're Buying Any Make and Model, Even If You Don't Buy Ours!, AWD, 18 Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Memory seat, Navigation System, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: 331-Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System, SiriusXM. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be WOH! No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
