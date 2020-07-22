Menu
2019 Honda Insight

6,791 KM

Details Description Features

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Oshawa Honda

855-666-1772

2019 Honda Insight

2019 Honda Insight

Touring CVT

2019 Honda Insight

Touring CVT

Location

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

6,791KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5690205
  • Stock #: US4903
  • VIN: 19XZE4F70KE400848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 6,791 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 16819 kilometers below market average! 2019 Honda Insight Red Touring FWD CVT 1.5L I4 SMPI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 Priced to bring you the Best Value, 1.5L I4 SMPI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30, CVT. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be "WOH!" No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Trip Computer
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

