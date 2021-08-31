Menu
2019 Honda Odyssey

37,879 KM

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
Whitby Oshawa Honda

855-666-1772

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

  • Stock #: US8481
  • VIN: 5FNRL6H49KB512854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 37,879 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 11002 kilometers below market average! 2019 Honda Odyssey Silver EX FWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V Good Credit? Bad Credit? No Credit? No Problem! Our credit specialists can get you approved!, Priced to bring you the Best Value, 18 Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rear air conditioning. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be WOH! No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Console
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto Dimming Mirrors

