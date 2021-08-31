Menu
2019 Honda Passport

87,880 KM

Details Description Features

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
Whitby Oshawa Honda

855-666-1772

Location

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

87,880KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7826796
  • Stock #: US8700
  • VIN: 5FNYF8H57KB501441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # US8700
  • Mileage 87,880 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2019 Honda Passport Beige EX-L AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V Good Credit? Bad Credit? No Credit? No Problem! Our credit specialists can get you approved!, Priced to bring you the Best Value, 20 Aluminum Alloy Wheels, A/V remote: CabinControl, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be WOH! No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Console
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

