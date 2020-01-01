Menu
2019 Honda Pilot

w/Navigation

2019 Honda Pilot

w/Navigation

Location

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 18,633KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4443843
  • Stock #: US2632
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H72KB504351
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 8951 kilometers below market average!

2019 Honda Pilot Modern Steel Metallic EX-L w/Navigation AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V

Priced to bring you the Best Value, AWD, 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, A/V remote: CabinControl, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: 264-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.

Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be "WOH!"


No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved!
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Driver Side Airbag

