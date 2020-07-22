Menu
2019 Honda Pilot

16,870 KM

$41,500

+ tax & licensing
$41,500

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Oshawa Honda

855-666-1772

2019 Honda Pilot

2019 Honda Pilot

w/Navigation

2019 Honda Pilot

w/Navigation

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

$41,500

+ taxes & licensing

16,870KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5419139
  • Stock #: US4472
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H79KB508395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,870 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2019 Honda Pilot Gray EX-L w/Navigation AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Console
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates

Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

