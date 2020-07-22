+ taxes & licensing
300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1
Recent Arrival! 2019 Honda Pilot Gray EX-L w/Navigation AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V Priced to bring you the Best Value, At Home Test Drive Available!, AWD. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be "WOH!" No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved!
