Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Pilot

67,076 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Oshawa Honda

855-666-1772

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Pilot

2019 Honda Pilot

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Pilot

Location

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

  1. 7802142
  2. 7802142
  3. 7802142
  4. 7802142
  5. 7802142
  6. 7802142
  7. 7802142
  8. 7802142
  9. 7802142
  10. 7802142
  11. 7802142
  12. 7802142
  13. 7802142
  14. 7802142
  15. 7802142
  16. 7802142
  17. 7802142
  18. 7802142
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

67,076KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7802142
  • Stock #: US8568
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H33KB502315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # US8568
  • Mileage 67,076 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2019 Honda Pilot Black EX AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V Priced to bring you the Best Value, AWD. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be WOH! No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Console
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Whitby Oshawa Honda

2021 Acura TLX Sh-Awd
 5,739 KM
$53,900 + tax & lic
2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD
 68,307 KM
$39,500 + tax & lic
2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD
 8,000 KM
$55,900 + tax & lic

Email Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

Call Dealer

855-666-XXXX

(click to show)

855-666-1772

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory