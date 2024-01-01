Menu
Account
Sign In
Clean CarFax! 7 Passenger Seating! Panoramic Sunroof! Top Features Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Detection Rear View Camera Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Push Button Start Adaptive Cruise Control Bluetooth Phone Connectivity USB Connection Ports and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

40,255 KM

Details Description Features

$29,399

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL 3.3L Clean CarFax! Panoramic Sunroof!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL 3.3L Clean CarFax! Panoramic Sunroof!

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 11325436
  2. 11325436
  3. 11325436
  4. 11325436
  5. 11325436
  6. 11325436
  7. 11325436
  8. 11325436
  9. 11325436
  10. 11325436
  11. 11325436
  12. 11325436
  13. 11325436
  14. 11325436
  15. 11325436
  16. 11325436
  17. 11325436
  18. 11325436
Contact Seller

$29,399

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
40,255KM
Used
VIN KM8SNDHF2KU307865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Circuit Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc307865
  • Mileage 40,255 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax! 7 Passenger Seating! Panoramic Sunroof!

Top Features

Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Detection
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Push Button Start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Ports

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Used 2022 Audi Q3 2.0T Technik + Audi Phonebox for sale in Whitby, ON
2022 Audi Q3 2.0T Technik + Audi Phonebox 22,704 KM $41,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Audi Q3 2.0T Komfort + Audi Phonebox for sale in Whitby, ON
2020 Audi Q3 2.0T Komfort + Audi Phonebox 37,514 KM $33,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Audi Q5 2.0T Progressiv + Audi Phonebox | Top View Camera for sale in Whitby, ON
2020 Audi Q5 2.0T Progressiv + Audi Phonebox | Top View Camera 74,796 KM $34,500 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,399

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe