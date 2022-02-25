Menu
2019 Hyundai Tucson

24,687 KM

$26,988

$26,988

+ tax & licensing
$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

2.4L Preferred

2019 Hyundai Tucson

2.4L Preferred

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

24,687KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8450658
  Stock #: 986419
  VIN: km8j33a43ku986419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 986419
  • Mileage 24,687 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax! One-Owner! Top Features Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera Blind Spot Detection Lane Departure Warning Tinted Windows Cloth Interior Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Adaptive Cruise Control
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

