2019 Infiniti QX60

Listing ID: 9589714

9589714 Stock #: 502353

502353 VIN: 5N1DL0MM6KC502353

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Graphite Shadow Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 61,445 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Xenon Headlights Power Sunroof tinted windows Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Interior remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Rear View Camera Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Leather Interior Convenience Rain sensor wipers Safety Lane Departure Warning Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet

