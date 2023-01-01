Menu
2019 Infiniti QX60

61,445 KM

Details

$31,988

+ tax & licensing
$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2019 Infiniti QX60

2019 Infiniti QX60

3.5L PURE! AWD! Clean CarFax! Safety Included!

2019 Infiniti QX60

3.5L PURE! AWD! Clean CarFax! Safety Included!

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

61,445KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9589714
  • Stock #: 502353
  • VIN: 5N1DL0MM6KC502353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Shadow Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 502353
  • Mileage 61,445 KM

Vehicle Description

PURE! AWD! Clean CarFax! Safety Included! Top Features Navigation System Sunroof Rearview Camera Adaptive Cruise Control Blind Spot Detection Lane Departure Assist Satellite Radio Bluetooth Phone Connectivity and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Interior
Rain sensor wipers
Lane Departure Warning
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

