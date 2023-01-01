Menu
2019 Infiniti QX60

107,153 KM

$27,988

+ tax & licensing
$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2019 Infiniti QX60

2019 Infiniti QX60

3.5L PURE! One Owner! No Accidents! Safety Incl.!

2019 Infiniti QX60

3.5L PURE! One Owner! No Accidents! Safety Incl.!

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

107,153KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9982949
  • Stock #: opc564383
  • VIN: 5N1DL0MM6KC564383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hermosa Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc564383
  • Mileage 107,153 KM

Vehicle Description

Pure! One Owner! No Reported Accidents! Safety Included!

Top Features

Navigation System
Sunroof
Rearview Camera
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Departure Assist
Satellite Radio
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Port

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Power Sunroof
tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Windows

Sunroof

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Seating

Leather Interior

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

