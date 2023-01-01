$27,988+ tax & licensing
2019 Infiniti QX60
3.5L PURE! One Owner! No Accidents! Safety Incl.!
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hermosa Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,153 KM
Vehicle Description
Pure! One Owner! No Reported Accidents! Safety Included!
Top Features
Navigation System
Sunroof
Rearview Camera
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Departure Assist
Satellite Radio
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Port
and so much more!
AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!
Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!
*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee
Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!
