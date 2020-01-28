Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Jayco Jay Feather

X17Z

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jayco Jay Feather

X17Z

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 4611897
  2. 4611897
  3. 4611897
  4. 4611897
  5. 4611897
  6. 4611897
  7. 4611897
  8. 4611897
  9. 4611897
  10. 4611897
Contact Seller

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4611897
  • Stock #: 4919
Body Style
Travel Trailer
*Ex-Rentals* 2019 Jayco Jay Feather X17Z Hybrid Trailer

Sleeps up to 7

Water-repellent, Scratch-resistant Duratek Vinyl Tent Ends
Stronghold VBL Bed Platforms w/ 1,050lb Weight Rating
American-made Goodyear Radial Tires
Exterior Grill
Sink Covers and Dryer Rack
LED Television
Fantastic Fan

For purchase at Owasco RV!! (Contact for details: 905-697-0678)

Please note that product information, pricing and photos are as accurate as possible. Prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. All noted Canadian dollars are subject to applicable Licensing fees and Taxes.

*Disclaimer: Tent ends in the images cannot be opened due to weather conditions. More pictures coming soon*

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Te...
 36,044 KM
$57,000 + tax & lic
2018 Audi S4 3.0T Te...
 45,153 KM
$52,000 + tax & lic
2016 Audi A4 Allroad...
 69,330 KM
$31,500 + tax & lic
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Send A Message