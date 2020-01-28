2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
905-579-0010
+ taxes & licensing
*Ex-Rentals* 2019 Jayco Jay Feather X17Z Hybrid Trailer
Sleeps up to 7
Water-repellent, Scratch-resistant Duratek Vinyl Tent Ends
Stronghold VBL Bed Platforms w/ 1,050lb Weight Rating
American-made Goodyear Radial Tires
Exterior Grill
Sink Covers and Dryer Rack
LED Television
Fantastic Fan
For purchase at Owasco RV!! (Contact for details: 905-697-0678)
Please note that product information, pricing and photos are as accurate as possible. Prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. All noted Canadian dollars are subject to applicable Licensing fees and Taxes.
*Disclaimer: Tent ends in the images cannot be opened due to weather conditions. More pictures coming soon*
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7