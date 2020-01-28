*Ex-Rentals* 2019 Jayco Jay Feather X17Z Hybrid Trailer



Sleeps up to 7



Water-repellent, Scratch-resistant Duratek Vinyl Tent Ends

Stronghold VBL Bed Platforms w/ 1,050lb Weight Rating

American-made Goodyear Radial Tires

Exterior Grill

Sink Covers and Dryer Rack

LED Television

Fantastic Fan



For purchase at Owasco RV!! (Contact for details: 905-697-0678)



*Disclaimer: Tent ends in the images cannot be opened due to weather conditions. More pictures coming soon*

