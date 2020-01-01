Menu
2019 Jayco White Hawk

Jayco Whitehawk 26RK

2019 Jayco White Hawk

Jayco Whitehawk 26RK

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$37,300

+ taxes & licensing

*USED* 2019 Jayco Whitehawk 26RK Travel Trailer

Unloaded Weight (lbs): 6,165

Sleeps 3-4 people and has 1 slide-out

American-made Goodyear® radial tires
American-made Dexter® with self-adjusting brakes
Awesome Entertainment Center with 40" LED TV and Fireplace
60x80" Walk-around Queen Bed with Plenty of Bedroom Storage
Spacious Bathroom with 34" Radius Shower & Tons of Storage

Contact Owasco RV for more details: 905-697-0678

