2019 Jayco White Hawk

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
905-579-0010
+ taxes & licensing
*USED* 2019 Jayco Whitehawk 26RK Travel Trailer
Unloaded Weight (lbs): 6,165
Sleeps 3-4 people and has 1 slide-out
American-made Goodyear® radial tires
American-made Dexter® with self-adjusting brakes
Awesome Entertainment Center with 40" LED TV and Fireplace
60x80" Walk-around Queen Bed with Plenty of Bedroom Storage
Spacious Bathroom with 34" Radius Shower & Tons of Storage
Contact Owasco RV for more details: 905-697-0678
Please note that product information, pricing and photos are as accurate as possible. Prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. All noted Canadian dollars are subject to applicable Licensing fees and Taxes.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7